Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Holdings Cut by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 306,966 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 393,239 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $112,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 288,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,398,000 after acquiring an additional 30,056 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,324 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.43, for a total transaction of $375,261.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,268.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,808 shares of company stock worth $2,313,480 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Fortinet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Fortinet from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Fortinet from $410.00 to $353.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.29.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $265.00 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.27 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $310.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.