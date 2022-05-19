Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on FTAI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 2,271.5% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 570,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,475,000 after acquiring an additional 546,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTAI traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $18.05. 7,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,765. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $34.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.98. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.94.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 58.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.40%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

