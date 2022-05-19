Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Up to $3.08

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.08, but opened at $3.19. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 52,621 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSM. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

The firm has a market cap of $963.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,690,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,930,000 after buying an additional 1,336,597 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,518,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,788,000 after purchasing an additional 267,433 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 169,081 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,997,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after purchasing an additional 907,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,538,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

