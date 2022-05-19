Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Short Interest Down 13.9% in April

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the April 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.54.

NYSE FBHS opened at $66.21 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $109.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.19 and a 200-day moving average of $90.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.93%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,828,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,425,000 after purchasing an additional 250,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,177,032,000 after buying an additional 54,009 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,183,000 after buying an additional 583,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,469,000 after buying an additional 338,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,925,000 after acquiring an additional 345,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

