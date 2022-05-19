Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Director Diane L. Neal Sells 34,427 Shares of Stock

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) Director Diane L. Neal sold 34,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $258,546.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,469 shares in the company, valued at $123,682.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ FOSL opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19. The firm has a market cap of $369.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.42. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The accessories brand company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fossil Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $604.20 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fossil Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Fossil Group Company Profile
Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.
