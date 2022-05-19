Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Director Diane L. Neal Sells 34,427 Shares of Stock

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) Director Diane L. Neal sold 34,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $258,546.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,469 shares in the company, valued at $123,682.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FOSL opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19. The firm has a market cap of $369.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.42. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The accessories brand company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fossil Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $604.20 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOSL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fossil Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,986,492 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $82,181,000 after buying an additional 305,432 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Fossil Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,052,744 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $51,993,000 after buying an additional 742,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fossil Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,723,450 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $26,255,000 after buying an additional 167,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fossil Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,883 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $19,925,000 after buying an additional 52,651 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Fossil Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,500,482 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after buying an additional 262,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fossil Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

