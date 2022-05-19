Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Holdings Lowered by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,797,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,221 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 657,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,984,000 after acquiring an additional 22,192 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 638,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOXF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.68. 5,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.11. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.60 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

