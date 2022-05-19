Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.00 million-$405.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $369.69 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$5.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.72. The company had a trading volume of 285,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,973. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $190.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.11.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Fox Factory by 58.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the first quarter worth $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Fox Factory by 167.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the first quarter worth $250,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

