Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Acquires New Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought a new position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $616,544.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $146,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FCN traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.50 and a 52 week high of $170.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.43.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $723.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FCN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

About FTI Consulting (Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.