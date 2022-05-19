Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $4.82 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

Ross Stores stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,546,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,254. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.61. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.44 and a 12 month high of $127.58. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

