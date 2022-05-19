Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $5.86 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lowered its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,731 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide accounts for approximately 1.4% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

NYSE OTIS traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.59. 1,757,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759,920. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $71.07 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

