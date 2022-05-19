Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $7.24 Million Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 38,215 shares during the quarter. Gentex comprises about 1.7% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Gentex were worth $7,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,690,429 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,762,000 after buying an additional 431,592 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $1,702,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,326,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,239,000 after buying an additional 25,881 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Gentex by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 454,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,835,000 after purchasing an additional 229,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,728. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.89. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.40 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

In related news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 15,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $485,547.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 58,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $1,789,327.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,534 shares of company stock worth $3,921,228. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

