Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,526 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 257.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AXTA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.72. 1,354,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,660. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $34.12.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

