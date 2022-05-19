Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Purchases 436 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies makes up about 2.7% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $11,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $95,325,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $76,271,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 31.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 426,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,065,000 after acquiring an additional 101,127 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 292.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,886,000 after buying an additional 82,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $42,192,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $324.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,088. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $309.00 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $390.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $481.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.88 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $517.00.

About Zebra Technologies (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.