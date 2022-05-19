Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 1,950 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,943,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,796,000 after buying an additional 2,352,385 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 77.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,508,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,925,000 after buying an additional 1,098,676 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter valued at about $30,293,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 194.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,119,000 after purchasing an additional 344,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 65.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 820,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,568,000 after purchasing an additional 323,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

SNY traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,017,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,696. The company has a market cap of $134.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.04 and a 200 day moving average of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $58.10.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.7968 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($114.58) to €112.00 ($116.67) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €121.00 ($126.04) to €127.00 ($132.29) in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €122.00 ($127.08) to €121.00 ($126.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($100.00) to €105.00 ($109.38) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

