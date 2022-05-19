Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Franchise Group has a payout ratio of 46.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Franchise Group to earn $5.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.8%.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG opened at $39.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average is $45.34. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Franchise Group had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Randall Kahn acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,864,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,422,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 106,000 shares of company stock worth $3,999,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 44.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 62.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 106.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Franchise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.