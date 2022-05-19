Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Frequency Therapeutics from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 17.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 24,088 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 2,031.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 272,161 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 80.1% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 21,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

