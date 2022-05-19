Freshii (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Given New C$2.25 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Freshii (OTCMKTS:FRHHF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FRHHF stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46. Freshii has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $1.96.

About Freshii

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of February 2, 2021, the company operated 384 restaurants in 13 countries worldwide.

