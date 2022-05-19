Freshii (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Given New C$2.25 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Freshii (OTCMKTS:FRHHF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
FRHHF stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46. Freshii has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $1.96.
