FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $170.65

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $170.65 and last traded at $167.36, with a volume of 207064 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.25.

FCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.54 and its 200 day moving average is $151.89.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $723.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $146,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $616,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 132.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 556.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

About FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

