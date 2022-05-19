FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $170.65

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $170.65 and last traded at $167.36, with a volume of 207064 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.25.
FCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.
The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.54 and its 200 day moving average is $151.89.
In other news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $146,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $616,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 132.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 556.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.
About FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
