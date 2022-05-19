FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading 10.6% Higher

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) traded up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.76 and last traded at $3.75. 617,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 15,093,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.27 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.95% and a negative net margin of 110.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,406,000 after purchasing an additional 156,538 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 174.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,895 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 92,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

