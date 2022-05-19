FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Shares of FCEL stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 18,006,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,853,637. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 4.36. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $12.62.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.27 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.95% and a negative net margin of 110.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy (Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

