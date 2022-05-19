Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.36

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.36 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Fukuoka Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93.

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which provides banking and financial services. It operates through the Banking and Others divisions. The Banking division offers deposits, loans, and domestic and foreign exchange services. The Others division provides guarantees, business revitalization support, receivable management, and collection services.

