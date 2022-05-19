Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) COO Sells $67,739.22 in Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $67,739.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 329,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,439.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FLGT opened at $55.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.54. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $112.00.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.22. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 48.32%. The company had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FLGT shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 40,846 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

