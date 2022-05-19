FY2023 EPS Estimates for NanoXplore Inc. Cut by National Bank Financial (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of NanoXplore in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.03.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of NanoXplore in a report on Monday, February 14th.

TSE:GRA opened at C$3.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.77. NanoXplore has a 1-year low of C$2.35 and a 1-year high of C$9.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$514.35 million and a PE ratio of -29.43.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

