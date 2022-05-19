Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GALT. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Galectin Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
