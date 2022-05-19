Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Issues Earnings Results

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.54 on Thursday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

GLMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

