Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a sell rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

GLMD opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. On average, research analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 21,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

