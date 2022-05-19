GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years.

GGN opened at $3.83 on Thursday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $4.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 253,624 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 16,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 21,295 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

