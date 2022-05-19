GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years.
GGN opened at $3.83 on Thursday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $4.32.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
