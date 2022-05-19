GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:GNT)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years.
Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $6.00.
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (Get Rating)
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (GNT)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.