GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:GNT)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $6.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 71,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 354,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 18.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 11,373 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

