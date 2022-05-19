GAP (NYSE:GPS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.07

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.07 and last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 9333202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

GPS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on GAP from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GAP from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.66.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. GAP’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of GAP by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,991,000 after acquiring an additional 104,716 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 25.4% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $74,718,000 after acquiring an additional 666,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in GAP by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,138,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,192,000 after purchasing an additional 415,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in GAP by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,017,000 after purchasing an additional 106,730 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

