Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.2% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.30.

LOW traded down $10.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,796,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,951. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.36. The company has a market cap of $121.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.76 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

