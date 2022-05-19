General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.09.

A number of analysts recently commented on GIS shares. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $66.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,364,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,729. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.16. General Mills has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

