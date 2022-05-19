Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the April 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:G traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.22. 12,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,619. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average of $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Genpact has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $54.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

G has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,856,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 10.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,379,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,062,000 after buying an additional 226,899 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at $608,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth about $993,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

