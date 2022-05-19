Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the April 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NYSE:G traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.22. 12,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,619. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average of $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Genpact has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $54.03.
Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,856,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 10.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,379,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,062,000 after buying an additional 226,899 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at $608,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth about $993,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Genpact Company Profile (Get Rating)
Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genpact (G)
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- Can Nvidia Bounce Back
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.