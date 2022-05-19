Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Trading Down 2.1%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF – Get Rating) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89.

Geodrill Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GDLLF)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

