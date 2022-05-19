George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Given New C$173.00 Price Target at Desjardins

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$167.00 to C$173.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on WNGRF. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$174.00 to C$177.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$165.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Shares of George Weston stock opened at $119.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93. George Weston has a 1 year low of $93.59 and a 1 year high of $127.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.53.

George Weston ( OTCMKTS:WNGRF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

