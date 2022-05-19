Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of Getty Realty stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.02. The company had a trading volume of 270,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,867. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $34.21.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 40.45%. The business had revenue of $38.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 4.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

