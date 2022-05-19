GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC cut their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

GFL Environmental stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.38. 149,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,523. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. As a group, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is -6.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,020,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,001 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,580,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,329,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,465,000 after buying an additional 1,670,653 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

