GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Short Interest Update

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the April 15th total of 4,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GitLab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 500.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTLB traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.23. 16,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,205. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.52. GitLab has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $137.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.18 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

