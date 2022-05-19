Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of GAIN stock opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.00. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The company has a market cap of $501.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.22%.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 5,500 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIN. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 18.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 139,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 37,462 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

