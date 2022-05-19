Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $57.15

Shares of Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.15 and last traded at $57.15, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.15.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Glanbia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.12.
About Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY)
Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.
