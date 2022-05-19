Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair raised Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

Get Glaukos alerts:

NYSE GKOS opened at $39.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.57. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $87.24.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Glaukos by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Glaukos by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Glaukos by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Glaukos by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Glaukos by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.