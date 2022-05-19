GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,612 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSK. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $43.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.60. The stock has a market cap of $110.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 85.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,775 ($21.88) to GBX 1,800 ($22.19) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($21.45) to GBX 1,900 ($23.42) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,248.67.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

