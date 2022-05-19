Glitch (GLCH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $183,187.00

Glitch (GLCH) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 19th. Glitch has a market cap of $10.24 million and $183,187.00 worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Glitch has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Glitch coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Glitch Profile

Glitch was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Glitch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Glitch using one of the exchanges listed above.

