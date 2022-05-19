Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 193,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 78,480 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 167,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 76,303 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,643,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 34,512 shares in the last quarter.

GBT opened at $27.04 on Thursday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day moving average is $30.87.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.13 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.74% and a negative net margin of 146.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GBT. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.42.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

