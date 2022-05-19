Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Down 3.3%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) shares were down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 297 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 13,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.45.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.44 million for the quarter.
Global Blue Group Company Profile (NYSE:GB)
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS).
