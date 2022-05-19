Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Down 3.3%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) shares were down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 297 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 13,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.45.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.44 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Global Blue Group by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 57,579 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,091,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new stake in Global Blue Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blue Group during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Global Blue Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,591,000 after purchasing an additional 104,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Company Profile (NYSE:GB)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.