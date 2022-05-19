Global Crossing Airlines Group (CVE:JET) Shares Down 4.9%

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (CVE:JET – Get Rating) shares were down 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.36. Approximately 10,010 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 11,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.63. The stock has a market cap of C$63.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

