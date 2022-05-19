Global Crossing Airlines Group (CVE:JET) Shares Down 4.9%

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (CVE:JET – Get Rating) shares were down 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.36. Approximately 10,010 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 11,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.63. The stock has a market cap of C$63.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57.
About Global Crossing Airlines Group (CVE:JET)
