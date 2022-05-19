GlobalBoost-Y Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last Week (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $248,631.09 and approximately $78.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars.

