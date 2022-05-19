GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Receives $77.93 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.93.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GFS opened at $53.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $79.49.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

