Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 8,623 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,623 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 63.8% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,000.

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $98.78. 29,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,496. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.78 and a 200-day moving average of $104.00. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $108.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

