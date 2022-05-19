Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGZ. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 24,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGZ stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.90. 488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,774. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.51 and a 52 week high of $119.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.76.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

