Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,821 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 6.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ AIMC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.44. 2,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,673. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average is $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.90. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.63 and a 12-month high of $67.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.13.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.41.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

